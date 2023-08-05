This is a bad week for Sylvester Stallone, in nine years time

Sylvester Stallone is a certifiable Hollywood legend. Looking through the long back catalog of Sylvester Stallone movies, you’ll find some of the best ’80s movies, the best action movies, and best movies ever made; period. Who doesn’t love ol’ Sly?

Demolition Man, unfortunately, isn’t one of these movies. Released in 1993, the film is a pulpy sci-fi action flick starring Stallone and Wesley Snipes in the leading roles as adversaries. It received mixed reviews upon its release with both critics and audiences uncertain as to how to take the movie, which mixes humor, action, and sci-fi concepts all at once.

Though it might not be among his best, Demolition Man certainly isn’t the worst movie of Stallone’s career by some distance, and is a firm fan-favorite among a certain cadre of the actor’s devotees. It can’t exactly be described as a cult-classic (it was too commercially successful in the mainstream to fit that definition) but it’s something close to that, and in 2020 Stallone said a sequel was planned for development.

In the meantime, as we wait for that sequel, we’re busy celebrating a very specific kind of anniversary. Or, more precisely, an anniversary from the future, if such a thing exists: in nine years today, August 5, 2032, Stallone’s character John Spartan (what a name) is unfrozen from cryogenic stasis to hunt down the vicious criminal Simon Phoenix, played by Snipes.

What follows has got to be one of the toughest few days that any Stallone character has ever experienced, as the battle between Spartan and Phoenix – yes, this movie was made in the early ’90s – sprawls across the future Los Angeles leaving destruction in its wake.

What this all means, practically speaking, is that today’s a great day to watch re-watch Demolition Man, or even watch it for the first time if you’ve somehow never seen it before. It boasts and impressive cast, has moments of romance, and is packed with tonnes of action. What more could you need, really?

