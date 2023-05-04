Sweet Tooth cast and characters – meet the stars of the Netflix series

Who’s in the Sweet Tooth cast? You might associate DC Comics with characters like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman — but this live-action adaptation of the comic by Jeff Lemire is pushing the envelope with its genre-twisting characters.

While the Netflix series gives off whimsical, fairytale vibes, it also subverts the fantasy series genre by placing it in a post-apocalyptic setting. After a pandemic — known as The Great Crumble — leads to the birth of human-animal hybrids, ten-year-old Gus, who is part-deer, sets out to find a cure for the Sick and uncover how The Great Crumble began.

Despite season 2 only being released in April, a third outing of the TV series is already on the way — so here’s the low-down on the Sweet Tooth cast.

Who’s in the Sweet Tooth cast?

Christian Convery as Gus

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd

Neil Sandilands as General Abbot

Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh

Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh

Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear/Becky Walker

Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden

Naledi Murray as Wendy

Christian Convery as Gus

The protagonist of the series, ten-year-old Gus has been raised knowing that as a hybrid, his life is in constant danger. But he sets out on an adventure when he meets Tommy Jepperd. Christian Convery, who plays Gus, is no stranger to sci-fi series. He previously appeared in Supernatural and Lucifer.

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd

For all intents and purposes, Tommy Jepperd is Sweet Tooth’s Joel. A former Last Man — a militant group of humans who hunt hybrids, he reluctantly takes Gus under his wing. Played by Nonso Anozie, the actor has previously appeared in Game of Thrones, Ender’s Game, Artemis Fowl, and the live-action Disney remake of Cinderella.

Neil Sandilands as General Abbot

General Abbot is leader of the Last Man and is hell-bent on capturing hybrids like Gus and performing experiments on them. Actor Neil Sandilands is no stranger to playing DC villains, as he portrayed Thinker in The Flash Arrowverse series.

Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh

Dr. Aditya Singh is committed to researching the cause of the Sick not just as a medical professional, but because he wants to cure his wife, Rani. Adeel Akhtar portrays Dr. Singh, and has previously appeared in Netflix movie Enola Holmes, rom-com The Big Sick, and drama series Murdered By My Father.

Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh

Dr. Singh’s wife is infected with the Sick, and is determined to find a cure. You might recognise actor Aliza Vellani from fellow apocalypse series iZombie, Christmas movie Operation Christmas Drop, and whatever the hell Riverdale is meant to be.

Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear/Becky Walker

Portrayed by Stefania LaVie Owen, Bear is the plucky and fearless leader of the Animal Army — a group that rescues human hybrids from being captured or hurt. Prior to Sweet Tooth, Owen appeared in thriller series like The Wilds and Netflix‘s Messiah.

Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden

A former therapist, Aimee Eden turns an abandoned zoo into a refuge for hybrid children. The character’s actor, Dania Ramirez, has been in TV shows like The Sopranos and Once Upon a Time. Most recently, she appeared in adventure movie Jumanji: The Next Level.

While you wait for the Sweet Tooth season 3 release date, all the episodes released so far are available to watch on streaming service Netflix. Or, if you want to dive further into the world of fantasy, check out our guides to the best fantasy movies, the House of the Dragon cast, and how to watch all of the Lord of the Rings movies in order.