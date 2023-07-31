Suits revival could happen thanks to sudden Netflix success

Suits fans, even though you’ve had nine seasons, you might get a couple more. A tenth season of Suits has become a lot more likely due to renewed popularity on Netflix, where subscribers have been all over one of the best TV series of the last decade.

In fact, Gene Klein, executive producer on the drama series, is waiting by the phone. “In this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I’m expecting a call at some point,” he told TVLine. Now, there’s an important caveat: nothing’s started happening yet.

But we have the 2023 Writers Strike and Actors Strike at the minute to contend with, and Klein really does think the viewerships makes Suits a prime candidate for more. “It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday,” he says.

Premiering in 2011, Suits is a thriller series about a law firm in New York City. The show is led by two representatives: Mike, an unlicensed defender who has photographic memory, and Harvey, an all-star lawyer who brings Mike in.

They’re joined by a wealth of co-stars, the most famous of which now is Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry in 2018. Through highs and lows, the cast handle cases, protect their firm, and push against duplicitous leadership and attorneys. Aaron Korsch created the production, and season 9 was revealed to be the end upon announcement.

But even though everyone got closure, fans are clearly still there. Suits has become one of the best Netflix series, and that’s always an appealing prospect for studios. Suits was made by USA, but there’s nothing to say Netflix couldn’t step in for a new chapter.

We’ll see what happens – keep an eye on our new on Netflix guide for what’s actually coming out on there. We have lists of the best Netflix movies, best Netflix anime, and best Netflix horror movies as well, to give you plenty to watch otherwise.