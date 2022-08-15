Kendall Roy set for more pain in Succession season 4, says producer

Poor Kendall Roy isn’t likely to catch a break in Succession season 4, as the producer of the show says the character is set for more pain. After the tumultuous events of Succession season 3, you’d think things couldn’t get much worse for the heir to the Waystar Royco throne, but the beauty of the drama series is that it’s always capable of surprising us.

Jeremy Strong leads the Succession cast as the damaged and destructive Kendall. Since the first season of the TV series, Kendall has been on a one-man mission to take down his father, Logan, and assume control of the family business. His ruthless patriarch has other ideas though, and consistently finds a way to push his son to deeper depths of despair.

We’ve seen Kendall fight drug addiction, take on legal battles, squabble with his siblings, and even have to cover his tracks in the death of a waiter at his sister’s wedding. In an interview with Variety, McKay, the executive producer of Succession, revealed things will be just as difficult for Kendall in the new season.

“Obviously, reading the scripts for this season, they’re wonderful as always, and I’m not going to say anything, but there are scenes that I’ve seen that [Jeremy Strong] is doing that I can imagine must be very difficult and challenging,” McKay said. “It’s another phenomenal season. I’m so excited about it.”

While the show could be considered a comedy series at times, with plenty of funny moments among the chaos, Succession is also incredibly dark and intense. With this in mind, we dread to think what kind of situations Kendall will be put in for the next season.

There’s no exact release date for Succession season 4 just yet, but we know the show is deep in production right now, and aims to air in time to be eligible for next year’s Emmys.

If you dig the drama of Succession, take a look at our guide to the Virgin River season 5 release date. To find the best ways to catch all the small screen action, here’s our guide to the best streaming services.