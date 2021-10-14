How to watch Succession season 3 – can you stream the HBO series?

How can you watch Succession season 3? Two years on from that major season 2 cliffhanger, the HBO TV series is coming back to our screens, and it’s time for war. Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) used a press conference to publicly decry his father Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) behaviour as CEO of WayStar RoyCo, and now the fallout begins.

Whose side will everyone be on? Oldest son Connor (Alan Ruck) is dedicated to staying by Logan, but what about Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Tom (Matthew Macfayden), or Roman (Kieran Culkin)? Logan’s a master manipulator and abuser, and this kind of adversity is the kind of thing he thrives in. Siding with Kendall is a complicated choice for any of them.

After two hugely successful seasons, Jesse Armstrong’s drama is set to continue being one of the highlights of our weekly televisual diet. When can you watch it? What streaming services should you be subscribed to in order to catch all nine episodes as they come out? And what time do episodes become available? Our insiders at WayStar RoyCo have given us all the necessary information so you won’t miss a single thing.

When can you start watching Succession season 3?

The first episode of Succession season 3 premieres October 17, 2021, on HBO in the United States. Episodes will air concurrently on Sky Atlantic, meaning that UK viewers can catch the first episode at 02:00 BST on Monday, October 18, 2021, accounting for the time difference.

This will continue weekly for all nine episodes. Sky has an agreement with HBO to simulcast certain popular shows from the network in the UK at the same time they air on the east coast of the US. The popularity of Game of Thrones led to the agreement between the two broadcasting bodies – so, whatever you may think of that ending, the Iron Throne is still paying off dividends!

Can you stream Succession season 3?

Yes – once episodes have finished airing, they will become available to stream in the UK and US. American viewers can check out episodes on HBO Max on a rolling basis after each has aired on the east and west coasts. Fans in the UK should turn to NowTV for a similar experience. Soon after an episode has aired, you’ll be able to watch, or rewatch, at your leisure.

Boasting Alexander Skarsgård, Adrien Brody, Jihae Kim, Sanaa Lathan, and more, Succession season 3 has a larger cast than we’ve seen previously. It’ll be worth keeping tabs just to see who pops up next in the Roy family’s intense world of startups and billionaire investors.

Where can you watch the previous seasons of Succession?

You can watch the first two seasons of Succession on NowTV in the UK and HBO Max in the US. You can also find them on Amazon Prime Video – use our affiliate link to sign up for a trial here.

That’s everything we can tell you about tuning in for Succession and seeing what mess WayStar RoyCo finds itself in next.