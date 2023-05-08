What is the Succession season 4 episode 8 release date? The end is almost here, and fans are starting to get ready to say their goodbyes to the Roy family. But this is business, so don’t expect any teary send-offs or sentimental montages. Instead, let’s look forward to the upcoming final showdown between Waystar and GoJo.

As mentioned above, one of the best TV series, Succession, is only two episodes away from coming to a close. But following the events of Succession season 4 episode 7, the upcoming chapter toward the finale is set to be tense, a battle, and full of classic familial betrayal. Kendall is getting ready to make his move, and it looks like we will finally find out who is the winner of the vast media empire.

Basically, it is all kicking off, and fans won’t want to miss a second of the carnage. So with that in mind, The Digital Fix has broken down all the intel that you need to know. From the Succession season 4 episode 8 release date to details on where you can watch the next instalment – we’ve left no Waystar stone unturned.

When is the Succession season 4 episode 8 release date?

The Succession season 4 episode 8 release date is May 14 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US and May 15 at 2 am GMT for the UK.

This will be the second to last episode before the series finale, folks, so you definitely don’t want to miss it. Fans can catch the big Succession build-up on HBO Max in the US and on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV if you are based in the UK.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 8?

Succession season 4 episode 8 will be available to watch online via HBO Max in the US and on Sky Atlantic or NOW TV in the UK.

But, as you can imagine, with all things business related with the Roy family, watching the series doesn’t come free. Fans will need to sign up for the streaming services in order to enjoy the lastest Waystar outing. HBO Max costs $9.99/per month, and for our UK readers, a NOW TV Entertainment membership costs £9.99/per month.

