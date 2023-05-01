When is the Succession season 4 episode 7 release date? Kendall and Roman are still trying to make Waystar their own, but with the looming shadow of Lukas Matsson geared to squash their dreams – coming out on top is a heated and very much ongoing battle.

With this in mind, fans are dying to know when one of the best TV series’ next outing will be. What will the new episode of Succession bring? Will Matsson back out of the deal? What is going on with Shiv and Tom? And is Kendall truly ready to take on his father’s legacy? Needless to say, Succession season 4 episode 6 left plenty of plot points to be uncovered.

So, to make sure fans don’t miss a thing, we are here to give you all the info you need. Here is everything you need to know about the Succession season 4 episode 7 release date.

When is the Succession season 4 episode 7 release date?

The Succession season 4 episode 7 release date is May 7 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US and May 8 at 2 am GMT for the UK.

The new episode will be titled ‘Tailgate Party’ and will be streaming on HBO Max for our US readers, and on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV for all of you in the UK.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 7?

As mentioned above, Succession season 4 episode 7 is available to stream online via HBO Max in the US and on Sky Atlantic or NOW TV in the UK.

But, unfortunately, Waystar content isn’t free, and you will need to signup for the streaming services in order to enjoy the latest adventures of the Roy family. HBO Max costs $9.99/per month, and for our UK readers, a NOW TV Entertainment membership costs £9.99/per month.

