What is the Succession season 4 episode 5 release date? We are almost halfway through the final season of Succession, and many fans refuse to miss a single episode of the Roy families’ last outing.

And considering how Succession is by far one of the best TV series to come out in recent years, even after the devastating loss in Succession season 4 episode 3, who can blame them? Succession season 4 episode 5 is set to bring us more drama and sibling fights as Kendall and Roman take control of Waystar and try to close the GoJo deal once and for all.

A lot of money is on the line, and the stakes are high. So, to make sure that you don’t miss a single important moment of the HBO series, The Digital Fix is here to help. Here is everything you need to know about the Succession season 4 episode 5 release date and where you can watch the latest Roy family outing.

Succession season 4 episode 5 release date

The Succession season 4 episode 5 release date is April 23 at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT in the US, and April 24 at 2 AM GMT for the UK.

Fans can watch Succession season 4 episode 5 on HBO Max if they are in the US. If you are based in the UK, you can watch the latest episode on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 5

As mentioned above, Succession season 4 episode 5 will be available to watch on HBO Max in the US and on Sky Atlantic or NOW TV in the UK.

That means no matter whereabouts you are based; you will still have access to a streaming service to watch the latest entry of one of the best drama series out right now. Fans can now sign up for an HBO Max subscription for $9.99/per month. And UK readers can sign up for a NOW TV Entertainment membership for £9.99/per month.

