What is the Succession season 4 episode 10 release date? It is time to start clearing out your desks, folks, because the end is here. That is right, after four seasons of brilliant TV, Waystar’s fate will finally be decided as we head into the last episode of Succession.

Succession is hands down one of the best TV series of all time, and while many fans may be sad to see it go – we can all rest easy knowing that its climax will be a mega bang. Following the events of the election night, there are still riots on the streets, the country is in turmoil, and GoJo is still at large despite Kendall and Roman’s best efforts. A final power play is coming, and personally, we can’t wait to see the chaos unfold.

So, with that in mind, here is everything that you need to know about the Succession season 4 episode 10 release date. Below we have answered all your concerns about where and what time you can watch this upcoming finale!

When is the Succession season 4 episode 10 release date?

Succession season 4 episode 10 will release on May 28 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US and May 29 at 2 am GMT for the UK.

This is the big finale, folks, so you will want to mark your calendars as we get ready to say goodbye to the Roy family for good. Fans will be able to watch the highly anticipated Succession send-off on HBO Max in the US and on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 10?

Succession season 4 episode 10 will be available to watch on HBO Max in the US and via Sky Atlantic or NOW TV in the UK.

And unfortunately, the above platforms are the only way that you can tune into the finale. So, with that in mind, Succession fans will need to sign up for the streaming services. HBO Max costs $9.99/per month, and for our UK readers, a NOW TV Entertainment membership costs £9.99/per month.

While we wait for the last episode of Succession to drop, fans can now look over our Succession season 4 episode 9 recap. We also have guides to the best Succession characters and everyone in the Succession cast.

For all you Waystar experts, we also have a list of all the Succession episodes ranked – so head on over there to see if you agree with our opinions. And, finally, here are all the new movies coming out this year and the best movies of all time.