Succession – how did Logan come to America?

How did Logan come to America? Despite ATN’s anti-immigrant news coverage, it is no secret that Logan Roy isn’t actually from the US. Since season 3, fans of Succession have known that Logan had humble beginnings and is actually Scottish. But what we didn’t know were the details of Logan’s Big Apple move…until now.

During Succession season 4 episode 9, fans finally got to hear a rundown of Logan’s childhood and how the man behind the vast media empire came to be in his US headquarters. Thanks to Logan’s recent funeral, we now have a Succession timeline, never before insight into one of the best TV series ever made, and a firm grasp of the building blocks of the Waystar empire. In short, we can begin piecing together Logan’s villain origin story.

Here we break down how Logan came to America exactly and how the experience likely influenced his personality. Warning, minor spoilers ahead.

How did Logan come to America?

Logan Roy came to America via boat from Scotland during World War II. However, this wasn’t an easy journey. During Succession season 4 episode 9, Ewan Roy explained how he and Logan escaped to New York for safety in their childhood.

Logan was only four years old at the time, and there were issues with the vessel they were on, which put the children in massive danger. Basically, the ship’s engines let out, causing the rest of the convoy to abandon the vessel – putting Logan and Ewan in a dicey situation without any protection during wartime.

Ewan recalled how he and Logan had to be extremely quiet since other passengers on the boat told them that if they made a sound, U-boats (aka German submarines) would attack and kill them all – talk about terrifying, right?

Luckily, the brothers made it to New York, where they were taken in by their aunt and uncle. Still, it sounds like a traumatic childhood experience and maybe puts into perspective how Logan viewed the world. Logan being cold, aggressive and distant may have been fostered by his past fear.

