Is Strays streaming? How to watch the new comedy movie

Is Strays streaming? Movies about dogs are often a bit of a downer, to be honest. Old Yeller? Marley and Me? Emotionally devastating stuff. Strays sounds rather different, being an R-rated comedy produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Strays features an A-list voice cast drawn from the best comedy movies of all time, with Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, and Randall Park among those providing the voices of a group of stray dogs taking revenge against one of their neglectful former owners. It could be one of the funniest new movies of 2023.

So with all of that in mind, let’s find out how to watch Strays so we can see if it really is one of the best movies of the year. We can probably be pretty confident it won’t leave us as sad as Marley and Me did, right?

Where can I watch Strays?

Strays is exclusive to cinemas for now and arrives at the multiplex on Friday August 18, 2023.

As things stand, you’ll need to head out to the cinema in order to enjoy the foul-mouthed anarchy of Strays. After a summer packed to bursting with mega-blockbusters, this might well be a nice change of pace.

Is Strays streaming?

Strays is not available on streaming services yet, but it’s likely to debut on the Universal-owned platform Peacock. If you can’t wait for Strays to arrive on Peacock, the service already has The Secret Life of Pets – one of the best animated movies from Illumination.

Is Strays on Netflix?

Strays isn’t on Netflix at the moment, but it might well end up there eventually. In the meantime, you can find out what’s new on Netflix this month while we wait to see if Strays joins the service.

Is Strays on Disney Plus?

Strays isn’t on Disney Plus and we can’t imagine seeing it there soon, as it’s not a Disney production.

You can, however, watch Old Yeller on there, if you’re a glutton for canine-based punishment. Prepare to cry! Wes Anderson’s charming animated tale Isle of Dogs is also there, with considerably less brutality on show.

Is Strays on Prime Video?

We expect Strays to be available to rent or buy via Prime Video before the end of 2023. In the meantime, Channing Tatum’s enjoyable road movie Dog is available to stream for Prime subscribers.

Is Strays on Blu-ray?

Strays is not on Blu-ray right now, but we imagine it will only be a few months away. You’ll soon be able to relive Strays on disc, unless Universal triggers a massive surprise by not releasing it.

