Stranger Things star says song from the TV series is following her

The hit Netflix series Stranger Things season 4 was packed with drama and story progression – and we can’t wait for Stranger Things season 5. However, the last entry of the horror series was also packed with viral titbits that took the internet by storm when it was released in 2022.

One of these viral sensations was the resurgence of Kate Bush’s ‘80s hit single ‘Running up that Hill’ – a song that Sadie Sink claims is following her. Sink, who plays the Stranger Things character Max, famously escaped from Vecna’s clutches in season 4 thanks to Bush’s track and the help of her friends. The moment on the TV series led to Running Up That Hill going viral, and even though it is now 2023, months after the season’s release, people are still talking about it.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sink revealed that the track still follows her around and, in some ways, has become akin to a theme song.

“Most recently, I was in Berlin in, like, a very tiny café. It was just me and my friend – we’re the only people there,” Sink recalled. “And then, of course, like the song starts playing, and everyone in the restaurant is kind of like [tilts head, looks], all the servers are like ‘Oh. What’s she gonna do?’ No, like, that’s my cue to go.”

Sink went on to reveal what she hopes for her character in Stranger Things season 5, following the cliffhanger in the Stranger Things season 4 ending. The actor hopes audiences will get to see Max wake up after she escaped death in the last chapter.

Currently, there is no set Stranger Things season 5 release date. However, fans can look forward to seeing Sink in the new movie Berlin Nobody sometime in the future. UK fans will also be pleased to hear that they can catch the star on the big screen alongside Brendan Fraser in The Whale – which hits theatres on February 3, 2023.

