Who plays young Ahsoka in Star Wars?

Episode 4 brought Ahsoka Tano to The World Between Worlds and Anakin, and episode 5 delivers a Clone Wars flashback with a new actor as young Ahsoka Tano.

Ariana Greenblatt as Young Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka

Published:

Star Wars

Who plays the young Ahsoka in live-action? This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 5.

Star Wars is once again using The World Between Worlds to hop into the mystical side of the franchise and in the latest episode, new on Disney Plus now, we get a live-action flashback to the early Clone Wars with a young Ahsoka Tano fighting alongside her ex-master Anakin Skywalker.

But, it isn’t Rosario Dawson in the role. This Ahsoka is from approximately 30 years earlier in the Star Wars timeline: so who plays young Ahsoka in the new episode’s flashback, and where do you know her from?

Who plays young Ahsoka?

In Ahsoka episode 5, Ariana Greenblatt plays the young Ahsoka in live-action during the Clone Wars-era flashback with Hayden Christensen also reprising his role as a younger Anakin Skywalker. She plays a version of Ahsoka who is still in her early-to-mid teens, which is the same age she is at the start of the Clone Wars when she first begins training under Anakin’s tutelage.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you recognize the new member of the Ahsoka cast, it’s probably for one of three roles: her performance as young Gamora in Avengers Infinity War, her role opposite Adam Driver in the recent 65, or her part as the daughter of Gloria in the Barbie movie. In each of these, she proved her exceptional talent and you’re bound to see much more from her in the near future.

For more on Star Wars, check out our thoughts on the best way to watch the Star Wars movies in order. Or, read our feature on why we don’t view Thrawn the same way as Dave Filoni, and see our ranking of the best Star Wars characters before seeing our picks for the best TV series.

Resident Star Trek expert, and general sci-fi snob. Will also watch horror, but mostly from behind his fingers.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.