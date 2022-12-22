The Mandalorian season 3 synopsis teases “old allies and new enemies”

We’re eagerly awaiting The Mandalorian season 3, and now we’ve a synopsis to whet our appetites even more. The description doesn’t tell us much we didn’t already know about the Star Wars series, however we do get a tease that faces old and new will come to the fore.

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue,” reads the synopsis from Star Wars News Net. “Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

Most of this is par the course of the sci-fi series. Now that our lone wolf and cub are back together, they have to face a universe that’s increasingly in peril. We don’t know what Star Wars characters might constitute “new enemies”, but Katee Sackhoff is confirmed, making one “old ally”.

Giancarlos Esposito is reprising Star Wars villain Moff Gideon, too. It sounds like new episodes of The Mandalorian could bring everything established thus far together for the most explosive season of the drama series yet.

It’ll take something truly tectonic to outdo The Mandalorian season 2, where none other than Luke Skywalker showed up in the climax to help out the Star Wars bounty hunter. Whatever’s coming will have to up the ante considerably, but the TV series has managed to go from strength to strength so far, so we’re confident new episodes will be no exception.

Starring Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian season 3 premieres on Disney Plus March 1.