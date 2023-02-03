The Mandalorian season 3 has an “epic battle,” teases Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal is riding a career high right now – starring in The Last of Us and hosting SNL – to name just some of his achievements. And that’s not to mention a certain mostly-silent bounty hunter and his smol green companion returning to our screens in March. Jimmy Fallon recently asked Pascal if he can reveal anything about The Mandalorian season 3.

Pascal says; “I will say, there will be more Mandalorians. Big, epic battle. Plural. Maybe.” He does add that they couldn’t figure out Baby Yoda‘s contract for season three, so he won’t be returning. Sorry, guys.

We jest, of course. Pascal says that Grogu has “been very good, he’s still learning, teaching. Protected, protecting.” They are the only tidbits he was willing to share before Disney replaced him, not just on the show, but in real life. Pedro Pascal will be hosting SNL on February 4, with Coldplay as the musical guest.

Season three will revolve around Din Djarin looking to repent for his transgressions (mainly removing his helmet) and become integrated into Mandalore culture once more. Mando and Grogu reunited in The Book of Boba Fett, with baby Yoda turning his back on Luke’s new Jedi order.

This means the galaxy’s best interspecies father and son are back where they belong, together. We also got a tease that Mando will be trying to redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow Mandalorians and seemingly reuniting his scattered people, perhaps with the help of the Darksaber.

