Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney Plus

A brand-new Star Wars series has hit Disney Plus for all you sci-fi fans! As of October 26, 2022, the animated series – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – is now available to enjoy from the comfort of your own home. So, it is time to hop onto the streaming service, friends.

Tales of the Jedi is an anthology series that consists of six episodes. The show, which will explore different Jedis from the prequel Star Wars movies era, is split into two main focuses. The first will follow the Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano across various points in her life. The second will see a young Count Dooku before he ventures to the dark side of the Force.

Each episode is under 20 minutes long, and the good news is that Disney Plus has released all six at once – meaning that you can mass-binge the sci-fi series as soon as you fancy it.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is just the latest TV series from the beloved IP to hit our small screens. In 2022 we have been gifted with hit shows such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, tThe Book of Boba Fett and most recently, Andor. Disney also has a secret Star Wars movie currently in the works, so the future looks bright for a galaxy far, far away right now.

Disney Plus costs $7.99/£7.99 per month and offers a wide array of entertainment. The streaming service includes the latest Marvel movies, and tons of classic Disney movies too.

