New Star Wars movie reportedly a sequel to Rise of Skywalker

A new secret Star Wars movie, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy of MCU Ms. Marvel fame, is in the works, and its place in the sacred Star Wars timeline may have already been revealed. Although its story is being kept firmly under wraps, The Hollywood Reporter has shared that the upcoming entry to a galaxy far, far away will take place after the events of the 2019 science fiction movie Rise of Skywalker.

The secret Star Wars movie is a project that has been in the works for a few months already, with its first writers’ room kicking off after 2022’s Star Wars Celebration. Damon Lindelof, known for his work on the TV series Watchmen, is set to write the script along with Justin Britt-Gibson, who previously worked with Guillermo del Toro on the horror series The Strain. As mentioned above, the script is set to take place after the events of the recent sequel trilogy.

But for those worried that the new action movie will follow the blow that Rise of Skywalker did, which only has a rating of 52% on Rotten Tomatoes, this upcoming flick won’t be following the Skywalker Saga at all and will likely usher in a wave of new Star Wars characters.

According to insider sources close to the publication, the future secret film is intended to be “stand-alone, but in success could lead to more movies.” It has been a few years since a film in the franchise has been released. After Rise of Skywalker, Disney focused on Star Wars series such as The Mandalorian, or, most recently, Andor.

Patty Jenkins was originally set to helm a Rogue Squadron movie which would have opened in December 2022 – but this film has been put on the back burner for now.

It is exciting to hear that the new Star Wars movie will be moving away from the Skywalker Saga into fresh territory. However, only time will tell how the stand-alone approach will fair in the IP.

You can now watch all the Star Wars TV series and movies on the streaming service Disney Plus.