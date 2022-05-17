Spider-Man: No Way Home director to make new Star Wars series

Jon Watts, the director of the Spider-Man movies in the MCU, has seemingly got his next project lined up, and it’s a big one! The filmmaker, who was previously attached to helm the Fantastic Four MCU movie, will now oversee a new Star Wars series for streaming service Disney Plus.

Watts, who had previously directed all three of the Tom Holland Spider-Man MCU movies, stepped away from the Fantastic Four project recently, having said that he wanted a break from franchise filmmaking. So, it’s something of a curious move for him to now be attached to the huge world of Star Wars, albeit in a TV series format.

In a big Star Wars feature for Vanity Fair, the future of the franchise was discussed with the likes of Kathleen Kennedy, Jon Favrea, and other creatives behind the scenes of Disney’s Star Wars movies and sci-fi series. It is here, that it was revealed that Jon Watts will be involved in a new series in the Star Wars world, which is reportedly going to be set in the post-Return of the Jedi era.

The series doesn’t have a title yet, simply a code name: Grammar Rodeo. This is a reference to an episode of The Simpsons, where Bart and his friends steal a car and leave home for a week.

Plot details are under wraps at the moment, but if a recent casting call looking for four children aged 11-12 years old is anything to go by, it’s possible that the storyline from The Simpsons could actually be something to keep an eye on.

The murmurs from within LucasFilm are that the series will evoke the spirits of the adventure movies coming out of Amblin entertainment in the ‘80s. Think The Goonies, in space, and you might be on the money.

The show, which is being created and executive produced by Watts and his Spider-Man collaborator, Chris Ford, will take place during the reconstruction of the galaxy after the fall of the Empire in the original trilogy of Star Wars movies.