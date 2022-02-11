Star Wars: Rebels star Dante Basco “would love” to play Jai-Kell in live-action

Dante Basco is perhaps not a household name, but the actor has actually been a part of many of the most beloved popular culture properties, from the ’90s live-action family movie Hook, to the animated world of Star Wars, and lending his voice to the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. But now, Basco has ambitions to reprise the role of his Star Wars: Rebels character, Jai-Kell, in live-action.

In a recent interview with The Digital Fix, Basco took time out of his schedule promoting his new comedy movie, The Fabulous Filipino Brothers, to talk Star Wars. Dante Basco voiced the character of Jai-Kell in the animated series Star Wars: Rebels between 2014 and 2018. And, it sounds like he may be keen to revisit a galaxy far, far away if the chance arises.

When asked if he would like to return to the character of Jai-Kell and make the jump to the live-action Star Wars world, the actor, and now filmmaker, said he “would love to”. With the way the Star Wars universe is expanding currently under the supervision of Disney, who knows?

Indeed, we have seen many characters from Star Wars: Rebels and The Clone Wars animated series recently join live-action Star Wars properties such as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Just look at the successful transitioning of Ahsoka Tano from the Clone Wars cartoon, to leading her own live-actions series.

And, of course, we saw Katee Sackhoff, who voiced Bo-Khatan in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, actually take on the live-action role in The Mandalorian. So, there is certainly precedent for voice-actors to make the move to live-action and play their character again.

Although Basco’s character was used somewhat sparingly in the Star Wars: Rebels series, his ties to the lead character Ezra Bridger could well open up some doors, as many have speculated Bridger is next for the live-action treatment.

It wouldn’t be the first time Basco has worked with Disney either, having been the star of the animated series American Dragon from 2005 to 2007. These voice-acting opportunities are described by Basco as “great things”, but he says “I came from film, and I still do on-camera stuff all the time.”

So, if you’re reading this Disney, give the man a call!