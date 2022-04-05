Obi-Wan Kenobi rumour teases surprise Star Wars cameo

An old friend may be set to return to a galaxy far, far away in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series if rumours are to be believed. Warning, this article may contain spoilers for the upcoming sci-fi series Obi-Wan Kenobi so if you’d rather see the sacred texts unspoiled, don’t read on.

Still reading? You’re a bold one. According to Making Star Wars, the second episode of Kenobi will introduce a younger version of one of our favourite Star Wars characters, Leia Organa. There’s more, though. Apparently, Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and Leia’s meeting will profoundly impact the rest of the series.

The rumour is that Leia and Obi-Wan will meet in the closing moments of the second episode. Their reunion, however, causes a disturbance in the force and, indeed, the credits, which will be interrupted by a shocking mid-credit scene. The brief tease will give us our first glimpse of Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), who’s doing an impression of Boba Fett and chilling in a bacta tank. The meeting of Vader’s unknown daughter and his old master, though, will cause the dark lord of the Sith to awaken.

We don’t need to tell you to take this with some organically sourced Craitian salt, but it would be pretty cool, which is basically the driving ethos of Star Wars these days.

Directed by Deborah Chow, Obi-Wan Kenobi is set ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith and the titular Jedi Master has fallen on hard times. Basically, he spends his days watching over a young Luke Skywalker while trying to make a living on Tatooine, an armpit of a planet.

Unknown events however will force the former Jedi to once again pick up his lightsaber and go on what the official synopsis calls a “rollicking adventure”. The series was announced back in 2019 with McGregor confirmed to be reprising the role of Kenobi.

However, production on the series was paused while the scripts and story were reworked. In 2020 Disney announced that Hayden Christensen was returning as Vade/Anakin Skywalker and filming began in 2021.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere on May 27. While you wait why not check out our ranking of the Star Wars movies.