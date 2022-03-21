Mark Hamill congratulates Obi-Wan Kenobi’s young Luke Skywalker actor

The Star Wars franchise is supposed to be a hopeful and happy place, but the fanbase of the popular science fiction movies has become somewhat divided in recent years, with certain sections of the fandom verging on toxicity. There’s none of that where Mark Hamill is concerned though. The actor, who portrayed the most iconic Star Wars character of them all, Luke Skywalker, has spoken out recently to congratulate the young actor who will be playing the child version of his character in the Disney Plus series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In the upcoming series, which will focus on Obi-Wan Kenobi, we are set to catch a glimpse of a young Luke Skywalker as the Jedi Master watches over him on Tatooine. Of course, this means a new face will be taking on the role of Skywalker, with child actor Grant Feely being announced for the part recently.

In the past, child actors in the franchise have not fared particularly well, with Jake Lloyd in particular struggling with the pressure of fame and the criticisms that came with portraying a young Anakin Skywalker in the prequel trilogy.

Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the original trilogy of Star Wars movies, and then reprised his legendary role for the more recent sequel trilogy, has shown his support for the young actor Feely in a recent tweet.

“You got this, Grant Feely! They chose YOU for a reason. They knew you would do a wonderful job as young Luke, even though you’re much too handsome for the part.” Hamill concluded the post by telling Feely to “Have fun with it!”

Here’s hoping the rest of the Star Wars fanbase get behind Feely when it comes to the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series premiering on streaming service Disney Plus on May 25, 2022.