Star Wars fans aren’t happy with Grand Inquisitor’s live-action design

Star Wars fans have said a collective ‘hello there’ to the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer. The teaser for the upcoming Disney Plus sci-fi series had it all; blaster battles, Luke Skywalker, and even teased the return of Darth Vader. Fans were delighted – well, for the most part. You see, some in the fandom took issue with the Grand Inquisitor’s live-action redesign.

The Grand Inquisitor, for those unaware, is essentially the Star Wars equivalent of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’s Childcatcher. Instead of snatching kids, though, he and his minions, the Inquisitors, were tasked by the Emperor and Vader to hunt down the Jedi who survived Order 66.

A former Jedi Temple Guard, the character was first introduced in the animated series Star Wars: Rebels, where he menaced Ezra Bridger and the crew of the Ghost. The Grand Inquisitor’s intimidating look, unique lightsaber, and ruthless personality made him a popular Star Wars character within the fandom, and he’s gone on to appear in comic books, audiobooks, and novels. It’s unsurprising then that he’s back for Obi-Wan Kenobi, but not everyone was happy to see him.

Not because they dislike the vile villain but because they don’t think his live-action appearance quite captures the character’s menace.

Check out fan reaction below:

The Inquisitor in Rebels was the same species as those guys Kenobi sees on Utapau (the planet where he kills Grevious) and I cannot help but think the makeup and design in Revenge of the Sith was better. But anyway pic.twitter.com/5AhsNA6TaW — Valondar (@VK_HM) March 9, 2022

I fixed The Grand Inquisitor and all it took was the yellow eyes 🤷‍♂️ #obiwankenobi #Kenobi pic.twitter.com/1CejLtVrML — The Nerd Database (@thenerddatabase) March 9, 2022

I get that this level of makeup + probably VFX artistry may have been over budget, but the appearance of the grand inquisitor in the Kenobi trailer feels really lacking, especially for a character who's likely going to be the main antagonist. pic.twitter.com/HX75RhRN5C — David Savastano (@DavidSavastano) March 10, 2022

His head is so wrong… it just feels ridiculous instead of menacing. Just look at OG Grand Inquisitor: those eyes on a sleek head, and very distinctive markings. In Kenobi his head is so big and round, like a Funko POP… pic.twitter.com/3hTeDiuqMJ — 💙𝕃𝕆𝕍𝔼&𝕋ℍ𝕌ℕ𝔻𝔼ℝ⚡ (@Lord0fSparkles) March 9, 2022

Everything in that #ObiWan #Kenobi trailer was great apart from the grand inquisitor who looks kinda terrible ngl 1. From trailer

2. From Rebels

3. Other live-action Pau'an for reference pic.twitter.com/2zyJMSC5di — Ben (@BenKendaII) March 9, 2022

New kenobi looks amazing but the grand inquisitor looks like a cabbage pic.twitter.com/9PKpVs9WXV — Stupid Fish (@StupidFeesh) March 9, 2022

To be honest, I like the design. I think it harkens back to a simpler time in Star Wars when aliens just looked like guys in make-up. Also, it’s a bit unfair to judge the character on a short appearance as more goes into a performance than how a character looks.

Fans were similarly upset when Clone Wars bounty hunter Cad Bane turned up in The Book of Boba Fett and wasn’t the right shade of blue, but he ended up being a highlight of the series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney Plus on May 25.