Star Wars fans aren’t happy with Grand Inquisitor’s live-action design

Obi-Wan Kenobi and the Grand Inquisitor redesign

Star Wars fans have said a collective ‘hello there’ to the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer. The teaser for the upcoming Disney Plus sci-fi series had it all; blaster battles, Luke Skywalker, and even teased the return of Darth Vader. Fans were delighted – well, for the most part. You see, some in the fandom took issue with the Grand Inquisitor’s live-action redesign.

The Grand Inquisitor, for those unaware, is essentially the Star Wars equivalent of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’s Childcatcher. Instead of snatching kids, though, he and his minions, the Inquisitors, were tasked by the Emperor and Vader to hunt down the Jedi who survived Order 66.

A former Jedi Temple Guard, the character was first introduced in the animated series Star Wars: Rebels, where he menaced Ezra Bridger and the crew of the Ghost. The Grand Inquisitor’s intimidating look, unique lightsaber, and ruthless personality made him a popular Star Wars character within the fandom, and he’s gone on to appear in comic books, audiobooks, and novels. It’s unsurprising then that he’s back for Obi-Wan Kenobi, but not everyone was happy to see him.

Not because they dislike the vile villain but because they don’t think his live-action appearance quite captures the character’s menace.

Check out fan reaction below:

To be honest, I like the design. I think it harkens back to a simpler time in Star Wars when aliens just looked like guys in make-up. Also, it’s a bit unfair to judge the character on a short appearance as more goes into a performance than how a character looks.

Fans were similarly upset when Clone Wars bounty hunter Cad Bane turned up in The Book of Boba Fett and wasn’t the right shade of blue, but he ended up being a highlight of the series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney Plus on May 25. If you love a galaxy far, far, away, check out our list of the best science fiction movies.

Updated: Mar 10, 2022

