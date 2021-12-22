Star Wars fans cast in Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series

There are few better bragging rights in fandom than being invited to partake in the franchise. That’s exactly what happened for some Star Wars diehards, who were added as extras to Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus.

Maya Erskine, one of the stars of the sci-fi series, revealed that a few people very dedicated to a galaxy far, far away are now part of the franchise in a real way. “The extras were incredible on the set, and a lot of them were mega Star Wars fans. One guy, he was so nice and he lifted up his sleeves and had Star Wars tattoos over his whole body,” she told the Just For Variety podcast. “And they build droids. There are lot of Star Wars fans that build droids, and then the production companies will rent [them] from the fans.”

Lucasfilm has enlisted some help from fans before. Cosplay group the 501st Legion had some roles in The Mandalorian. A lot of Star Wars fans are already putting in the work for screen accurate costumes and models and such, why not collaborate to make something that satisfies everyone?

From the sounds of Erskine’s comments, the fans made for a good atmosphere on set, too. During a sneak peek on Disney Plus for the show, Ewan McGregor, who’s returning to portray the eponymous Jedi, was very enthusiastic indeed about what’s coming.

“Having another swing at each other, might be quite satisfying for everybody,” he said, on getting to fight Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader again. “We hope that you enjoy it as much as we enjoy making it.”

We don’t have an exact release date, but we shouldn’t be waiting long to see what everyone from a long, long time ago is up to here. Obi-Wan Kenobi is coming to the streaming service Disney Plus in 2022.