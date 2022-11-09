Star Wars movie we’d all forgotten about no longer happening

In the long list of Disney movie tombstones, another casualty has been added to the Magical Kingdom graveyard. Speaking with The Wrap, J.D. Dillard shared that his Star Wars movie – which was first announced in 2020 – is no longer happening.

While promoting his upcoming action movie Devotion, which stars the likes of Jonathan Majors, Dillard was asked about his potential involvement in the galaxy far, far away. Plans for his Star Wars movie were first revealed in February 2020, with Luke Cage writer Matt Owens also signed on to collaborate.

Although plot details, as is typical when it comes to Star Wars, were kept under wraps, fans were excited about the mysterious science fiction movie. However, “unfortunately, it’s no longer a thing,” the filmmaker said “It was not for lack of trying.”

This isn’t the first Star Wars project in recent years to be put on the shelf. Patty Jenkins was originally set to helm a Rogue Squadron movie which would have opened in December 2022 – but the film has been put on the back burner for now.

Currently, there are still at least two Star Wars movies in the works. Taika Waititi is said to be working on another film, too, as is the MCU‘s Kevin Feige. And finally, a secret Star Wars movie, which will be a sequel to the 2019 film, The Rise of Skywalker, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, is reportedly in the works too.

Although we may not have Dillard’s movie to look forward to, there is still plenty of entertainment to enjoy. Star Wars series have been ticking over nicely, and we’ve Ahsoka and The Bad Batch season 2 in the offing. If you are after more galactic fun, here is our guide to the best Star Wars characters.