Mace Windu might be a Jedi, but one of his strongest powers is Sith

Mace Windu is one of the good guys, right? Right? I mean, he’s part of the Jedi Order, he takes on Emperor Palpatine, and he’s best pals with Yoda. But what if I told you he has been known to tap into abilities that some consider to be unnatural?

Star Wars may be fairly philosophical and provoke some intriguing thematic discussions at times, but let’s be honest, it’s not too difficult to ascertain which Star Wars characters are good and which ones are evil. Of course, it depends on how you choose to watch the Star Wars movies in order – for a long time, it really did look like that Anakin Skywalker fella was going to bring balance to the Force, didn’t it?

But, aside from the ambiguity surrounding Darth Vader‘s status as a Star Wars villain, there is pretty outstanding evidence to suggest that Mace Windu is also secretly in tune with both sides of the Force.

In the prequel trilogy, Windu is pretty clean cut. He sits on the Jedi Council, he wants what’s best for the galaxy, and he goes into battle against the Sith and their allies many times. But, if you watch Genndy Tartakovsky’s version of The Clone Wars, you’ll notice the Jedi Master using the dark arts.

Check out the clip below from season 3 episode 5 of the Star Wars series, in which General Grievous seemingly abducts Palpatine. Not knowing the true identity of the evil mastermind at this stage, Mace races after Grievous to rescue the Chancellor, and wastes no time in using a move known as the Force Crush on his mechanical adversary.

It’s a truly brutal move, and not one that you’ll usually find a Jedi putting to good use. The Force Crush is actually considered among the most sadistic abilities of the dark side (perhaps second, behind the Force Expand, which would essentially cause an opponent to explode) and while anyone who is Force capable could learn the trick, the Jedi were very much against it.

So, how did Mace Windu learn this ruthless trick, and why did he choose to use it? There aren’t clear answers on either. But let’s not forget we’re talking about a highly-skilled, incredibly experienced warrior here. You can’t expect someone like that to have lasted that long without knowing how to play dirty every once in a while. And, with the fate of the whole galaxy seemingly at risk, Windu clearly saw no alternative but to give Grievous’ chest a little squeeze.

Of course, there is another answer to all of this, and the clue has been hidden in Mace Windu’s lightsaber color all along. Blue lightsabers are for the good guys, and red lightsabers are for the bad guys, that’s standard information. But what do you get when you mix red and blue? That’s right: purple. Could it be that Windu was actually a double agent all along? Or, at the very least, a very confused and clouded Jedi?

Or maybe, just maybe, the reason Mace Windu uses the Force Crush, is because Samuel L. Jackson simply insisted he be the baddest motherfucker in the whole galaxy. We wouldn't put it past him.