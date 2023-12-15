Hayden Christensen wants to stay in Star Wars, and they should let him

The return of Hayden Christensen to Star Wars media over the last couple of years has been a real joy to behold. The actor says he wants to keep going, too, and we think that’s a great idea.

Back in the Star Wars prequel movies of the early 2000s, Christensen joined the Star Wars cast as Anakin Skywalker, and won our hearts forever. He then disappeared into the ether for close to 20 years, but he’s been back on our screens for the recent Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka.

However you may feel about those Disney Plus Shows, you can’t deny that seeing Christensen back as the legendary Star Wars character was a highlight. Now, in an appearance on the Dagobah Dispatch podcast, he’s revealed how he feels about going again: “I would love to get to do more, I would love to get to continue with Star Wars. We’ll see.”

“I don’t know what the future holds, if such an opportunity presents itself, I’ll be there with a big smile on my face,” Christensen added. “If it doesn’t, I feel really grateful for getting to come back and do the work that I did, both in Obi-Wan and Ahsoka.”

A fine outlook to have, that is. Christensen has had his fun, he’s given fans so much joy by coming back, and if he were to be done for good, then he’s truly brought his (and Anakin’s) legacy full circle with his recent appearances.

Normally, I’m all for moving on and doing new things with Star Wars—it’s one of the main reasons I’m excited for the new Star Wars movies, which look set to explore different timelines—but, if someone told me Christensen was going to come back again (and again, and again) I would lap that up.

If you can’t wait to see Christensen again, you can just watch the Star Wars movies in order and see his youthful face once more. Just don’t come running to us when he turns to the dark side and becomes Darth Vader (sorry if that’s a spoiler, but come on, you’ve had a fair few years to catch up).

