Dave Filoni picks “greatest Jedi” in Star Wars, and it’s controversial

If you want to start a fight among Star Wars fans, the question of the best Jedi’s one way to do it. Dave Filoni, major creative within Star Wars, has expressed one particular opinion, and his take has members of the fandom scratching their heads.

During a video on the upcoming Ahsoka release date, Filoni delivered the hot take. “We’re telling the story of this character, who’s been trained by the greatest Jedi of all time in Anakin Skywalker,” he says. Hard to argue against Anakin being one of the best Star Wars characters, but the “greatest Jedi“? That’s a swing.

Sure, Anakin’s gifted, but he succumbed to the dark side and committed a lot of atrocities. He was destined for greatness, but drifted from the light. Fans are split. “Yoda, Obi-Wan, Luke, and a handful of others known and unknown arguably have rights to title of greatest Jedi of all time. But Anakin, while arguably the most powerful Force user, was absolutely not the greatest Jedi,” posted one on Twitter.

“From The Clone Wars to Revenge of the Sith, he was everything that Qui-Gon said he would be,” another says. All sorts of replies are given across Twitter, arguing about context and such. Anakin had the ability but didn’t apply it, you can feel his strength in his influence, since he fathered Luke and Leia, and mentored Ahsoka Tano.

If you watch all the Star Wars movies in order, Anakin’s arc of influence stretches far from his life on Tatooine. That said, does influence matter here? There are a lot of excellent force-wielders among the Star Wars cast, even staying within the parameters of the Skywalkers, Filoni’s opinion isn’t without caveat.

Nonetheless, we’re excited about see how Anakin figures into Ahsoka. Hayden Christensen will be showing up, like he did on Obi-Wan Kenobi, and him and Ahsoka have a powerful, complex partnership. So we’ll see what happens!

Ahsoka’s just one of a couple of Star Wars series on the way. We have the Andor season 2 release date and the Skeleton Crew release date as well. Then there’s the new Star Wars movies to keep an eye on too. Keep our new movies and new on Disney Plus guides handy for more from a galaxy far, far away.