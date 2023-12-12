Star Wars is finally bringing back Mace Windu, and it’s about time

There are plenty of exciting characters in a galaxy far, far away. But, if you’re a fan of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, then you’d know that Mace Windu stands out from the Jedi pack despite rarely getting the full spotlight in the franchise.

In fact, Star Wars has been so focused on the Skywalker family that Mace Windu has only had one story that’s all his own: the 2004 novel Shatterpoints by Matt Stover. It’s a crying shame, too, since Samuel L. Jackson’s Jedi is one of the best Star Wars characters around.

Well, the good news is that 20 years after his first leading adventure, Mace Windu is getting a brand new novel titled Star Wars: The Glass Abyss by Steven Barnes.

According to Gizmodo, the upcoming book will take place shortly after The Phantom Menace and see Mace Windu dealing with the death of his fellow Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn. But we all know that dead Jedis love to pass on messages, and it turns out that Qui-Gon Jinn has left a mission for Mace to fulfill as his last wish.

The Glass Abyss will center around Mace traveling to the Outer Rim world of Metagos, where he will set out to protect the Sa’ad farming clan from a range of Star Wars villains. Sounds exciting, doesn’t it?

“I was busy with television work…but how could I pass this up?” Barnes said while recalling the moment he was approached for the project. “A chance to wield the purple lightsaber? Hah!” The writer continued discussing the upcoming novel, hinting that we’ll not only see more of Mace Windu’s life, but also see a melding of genres.

According to Barnes, the book has “mystery, adventure, betrayal, and romance on a new planet…where a single supreme warrior, willing to risk all, can make the ultimate difference.”

Star Wars: The Glass Abyss is set to release on August 6, 2024. While we wait for more news, here are our guides on how to watch all the Star Wars movies in order and everyone in the Star Wars cast.

You can also look ahead to new movies and TV series heading our way by reading our articles on everything you need to know about the new Star Wars movies and Andor season 2.

Finally, we also have lists of the best science fiction movies and the best movies of all time for you to enjoy.