Din Djarin’s armor has evolved in The Mandalorian, and his suit is a crucial part of his character; Mandalorian armor is important to him culturally, but it’s also saved his life on several occasions.

We’ve actually seen it several times before in the Star Wars movies, specifically on Boba Fett in the original trilogy. But The Mandalorian went deeper into the armor’s lore and tied it into the storytelling. So, here’s what it’s made from and why it’s so important to Din Djarin in the Star Wars series.

What is Din Djarin’s armor made of in The Mandalorian?

Din Djarin’s armor is made from beskar, a nearly indestructible alloy that means a lot to the Mandalorians.

Beskar is one of the toughest metals in the galaxy. In pure form, it’s even capable of defending against lightsaber strikes and can take direct blaster fire for a period. The metal can be melted down and reforged to the liking of the wearer, and often has signets engraved on the finished armor plates.

Beskar can be damaged by weapons also made out of it, though. This is why making beskar weapons was forbidden by the Children of the Watch. Because of how crucial it is to the strength of the Mandalorians as a collective, forging techniques are kept secret.

Where does beskar come from?

Beskar can only be found on Mandalore, and with the war-ravaged planet often in dire straits, the alloy is incredibly rare. Because of this and how it’s valued by Mandalorians, its use in armor is an important bit of self-expression.

As an ingot, it’s silver and industrial-looking, but it can be worked into armors of different shapes, colors, and sizes. This means the wearer can infuse an important part of their people’s history while having their armor be personalized and unique to them — an artful display of pride.

