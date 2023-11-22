I wonder what’s more scary: facing off against the most powerful Sith in the galaxy or walking into a room full of Star Wars fans? According to Daisy Ridley, the latter might actually be more intimidating than Palpatine himself.

I’m sure most Star Wars actors have a lot of fun being involved in the franchise, but the Star Wars cast also gets a lot of negative attention from the fanbase, too. Daisy Ridley got a fair bit of stick for her Star Wars character, with fans criticizing Rey’s rise as a Jedi for being too unrealistic (because space wizards and laser swords are absolutely grounded in reality, of course).

She’s coming back for a new Star Wars movie, though, which is great news. However, Ridley has admitted that revealing that big surprise at Star Wars Celebration was a daunting experience. “I was shitting myself before I went on stage, because no one knew I was going to that,” Ridley told Collider. “No one knew I was going to Celebration, bar like Kathy [Kennedy] and there were a couple of people. I was so nervous.”

Luckily, the crowd were nice to Ridley, and it sounds like they’ll be rewarded with a very intriguing movie, too. “It was such a wonderful reception. I’m very excited. The story is really cool. I’m waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don’t have any other updates. It’s not what I expected, but I’m very excited.”

Honestly, Daisy Ridley deserves nothing but the best. She seems like an absolutely lovely person, and she gave her all to the sequel trilogy to deliver one of the coolest Jedi around. The idea that Rey’s journey from scavenger to Force-user was too quick is simply ridiculous — she has almost the exact same arc as Luke Skywalker, but you don’t hear people complaining about his abilities, do you?

We may be reading too much into this, but there’s a chance we may get more than one new movie from Rey, too. “I know the storyline for one film. That’s not to say that that’s all it is, but that’s what I was told about,” Ridley added. We’d assume that, if this first installment performs well at the box office and gets positive buzz, there would be a desire to keep exploring Rey’s journey further.

If Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s effort is as fun as The Force Awakens and/or as thought-provoking as The Last Jedi, I’m all in. If it’s anything like The Rise of Skywalker, throw it in the sarlacc pit. We don’t need to spend any time looking at how Rey deals with her Palpatine bloodline, and we don’t even need to address her adoptive status in the Skywalker family tree, either. Hopefully, this can just be a fresh start for Rey and the Jedi Order, free from the shackles of the past.

