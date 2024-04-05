Chewbacca explained – the origin and legacy of the Star Wars hero

Here is Chewbacca explained and everything you need to know about the loveable Wookiee from a galaxy far, far away.

Find me a Star Wars fan who hasn’t tried to replicate the Chewbacca growl… you can’t, we’ve all done it, and that’s because the big ball of fur is one of the very best Star Wars characters around. He’s fiercely loyal, incredibly useful in battle, and most importantly, is a kind and friendly soul.

From his tragic past, to meeting up with Han Solo and taking on co-pilot duties aboard the most famous Star Wars ship of all, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about Chewbacca right here.

Who is Chewbacca?

Chewbacca is a male Wookiee from the planet Kashyyyk who has served as a resistance fighter across many different eras in Star Wars history. He has taken on many roles in life, from warrior, to smuggler, to mechanic, and pilot.

He became a military leader on his home planet, but was captured during the Clone Wars by Trandoshan slavers and held captive on Wasskah. It was there that he collaborated with the Jedi Ahsoka Tano to escape.

Later, he would fight alongside the Grand Army of the Republic and Master Yoda, and was present to witness the atrocities of Order 66 and Emperor Palpatine‘s reign of terror.

Chewbacca would eventually ally himself with Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and the Rebellion forces to take down the Galactic Empire. His work wouldn’t be done there, though, and he later helped to bring down the First Order alongside the likes of Rey and Finn.

How old is Chewbacca?

Chewbacca was born in 200 BBY, and would be approximately 204 years old by the time the Original Trilogy came to an end. Given The Rise of Skywalker takes place in 35 ABY, Chewbacca would be 235 years old by the end of the Skywalker saga in the Star Wars timeline.

Wookies are known to be able to survive a variety of different conditions and climates, from the snow of Hoth to the desert of Tattooine. They are also great warriors, which is how Chewie was able to live to see so many different events during his life.

How did Chewbacca and Han Solo meet?

Chewbacca and Han Solo help each other escape from the clutches of the Empire and join forces as co-pilots aboard the Millennium Falcon.

Having spent years in different Imperial facilities, Chewbacca earns a formidable reputation as a great warrior and becomes known as “The Beast.” When Solo is sent to a holding cell on Mimban, he is set to fight Chewie, but manages to persuade the Wookiee to stage an escape instead.

This is seen in the Star Wars movie Solo, which details the origins of the two characters. In that film, Han Solo is played by Alden Ehrenreich, but Chewie is more commonly seen alongside Star Wars cast member Harrison Ford.

What happened to Chewbacca’s family?

When Chewbacca and his family were enslaved by the Empire, they were split up for many years in different slave labour camps. Chewie and his family were eventually reunited after the fall of the Empire, thought this is not part of the movie canon.

Chewbacca’s family consists of his father, Attichituk, his wife, Mallatobuck, and his son, Lumpawaroo. As reward for his efforts in the Battle of Endor, Han Solo agrees to help Chewie return to Kashyyyk and liberate his home world, allowing the Wookiee to see his loved ones again.

That’s all there is to know about Chewbacca. If you enjoyed learning about this character, you might be keen to explore what we know about Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, or Grand Admiral Thrawn. Alternatively see what we deem to be the best Star Wars aliens, or look ahead to the Andor season 2 release date.