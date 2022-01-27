Jonah Hill claims Baby Yoda did not give him a black eye

Jonah Hill, comedy movie star who recently appeared in Netflix movie Don’t Look Up, has taken to Instagram to pip some dodgy news in the bud. No, he did not, under any circumstances, come to blows with Baby Yoda of The Mandalorian and lose.

Hill posted a short video to express his version of events, sporting a nice black eye in the process. “I’m gonna say this once and once only. This black eye is from my surfboard,” he says. “It is not from a fist fight I got into with Baby Yoda because of our falling out.” In the description, he does lay a challenge to the Star Wars character: a showdown on Versuz, where they’d face off based on their musical output.

That might be difficult since neither has released a single album, however, they could always do their movies and TV series instead. Hill’s been involved in some crackin’ work, from drama movies to action movies, Superbad to The Wolf of Wall Street, but Baby Yoda’s from Star Wars. How do you compete with that?

Hill adds a disclaimer that Disney Plus has definitely not given him any money in exchange for keeping quiet about a Baby Yoda sneak attack. Likely story!

If you’re curious why Hill and Baby Yoda – real name Grogu – are beefing, it’s because Hill said he didn’t care about Star Wars. He’s posted about the manufactured outrage, saying he and the small, green alien are on top terms. “Baby Yoda and I are dear friends and text at least once a week,” he said in an earlier Instagram post. “We may not be text every day type of friends and yes Covid-19 put a strain on our friendship, but we are all good.”

You can find Jonah Hill’s latest movie Don’t Look Up on Netflix. It’s a comedy, directed by Adam McKay, about two scientists, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who find out about impending impact from a comet. they’ve to convince everyone else this is happening, among them Hill as the son of Meryl Streep’s US president.

Baby Yoda will potentially appear in The Mandalorian season 3, but besides that you can look forward to The Bad Batch season 2 and Obi-Wan Kenobi in a galaxy far, far away.