C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels is doing mocap for new Star Wars project

Anthony Daniels, the only actor to appear in all the mainline Star Wars science fiction movies, is up to something new in a galaxy far, far away. He himself is recording in London, but it appears he’s working on whatever C-3PO’s next appearance is.

In an Instagram post, Daniels shared a selfie in a typical motion capture suit, covered in blue lights. “Finally, a new suit – that fits!” his caption reads. Underneath are some hashtags, pointing out that it’s in Ealing Studios in London, and that it’s for Star Wars character C-3PO, as if there’s any confusion. He doesn’t provide any further context, a norm within collective Disney productions, though we can make some educated guesses.

We know The Mandalorian season 3 and Ahsoka are in active production right now. An appearance from C-3PO and R2-D2 wouldn’t be out of this world, but both those shows are a little removed from the Skywalker lineage. What’s more likely is Obi-Wan Kenobi, since we know that series features Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. filming was completed on that September 2021, leaving room for this to be additional imagery as part of the post-production process.

But that’s us speculating, and too much of that isn’t good for anyone. It’s just nice to see Daniels still working, and the promise of more C-3PO is always welcome.

As we mentioned, there’s quite a lot of Star Wars coming our way via Disney Plus Besides Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett is ongoing, and we have animated series The Bad Batch season 2. Rogue One spin-off Andor is in development, and Han Solo’s second best pal, Lando, is getting his own show as well.

Where will Daniels turn up as C-3PO? Could be any of them, and they’d each be better off for it. In the meantime, check out the best sci-fi series, for more brave adventures.