Will Chris Pine be in Star Trek 4? Star Trek 4 has had a rather troubled development. It was first announced back in 2016, not long after the release of Star Trek Beyond, but since then, the project’s been hit by numerous delays.

Several directors and writers have been attached to the new Star Trek movie, including Quentin Tarantino, Noah Hawley, and S. J. Clarkson, but none of them could get the science fiction movie off the ground. For years it seemed like we’d never see the Kelvin timeline again.

Then in 2021, the project roared back to life with Matt Shakman, the director behind the Marvel series WandaVision, attached to direct. Shakman initially claimed he planned on bringing back all of the rebooted cast, but the film’s been hit by more production delays, so will Chris Pine be in Star Trek 4?

Will Chris Pine be in Star Trek 4?

Chris Pine is reportedly attached to appear in Star Trek 4 along with Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldaña, Simon Pegg, and John Cho. That said, none of the supposed cast has seen a script yet, and there’s more bad news.

Shakman left the project in 2022 to direct the MCU Fantastic Four movie, which forced Paramount to remove Star Trek 4 from its 2023 slate while a new director was found. As things stand, the Star Trek 4 release date is unknown.

