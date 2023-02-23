You can now watch Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 1 for free

Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 1 is now on YouTube, and can be watched for free if you’re in the US. The final season of the latest Star Trek series recently began, and the show promises to be the concluding TNG Star Trek movie that fans never got.

It sees the main TNG cast returning for one last adventure, which ends up being far deadlier than anyone could have expected. Early reviews, as well as audience reactions to the first episodes of Star Trek Picard season 3 have been largely positive (you can take a look at our own Star Trek Picard season 3 review for a dissenting opinion) which stands in stark contrast to the reactions to the Star Trek Picard season 1 and 2.

So, if you’ve been on the fence about watching the latest sci-fi series, there’s a lot to consider. Here’s something that could make that decision easier, though: Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 1 is now officially available to watch for free on the Paramount Plus YouTube channel. Check it out below:

The bad news is that if you’re outside of the US, you won’t be able to watch the episode this way, because it’s been locked based on location. So if you’re one of the sorry souls in the UK or elsewhere, you’ll have to watch Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 1 by other means, including on streaming services Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime.

