Star Trek Picard season 3 cast reunite to play Dungeons and Dragons

Two leading members of the Star Trek Picard season 3 cast, as well as showrunner Terry Matalas, have reunited to swap science fiction for fantasy with a game of Dungeons and Dragons.

Posting to Twitter, Matalas shared a photo of Star Trek cast members Jeri Ryan and Todd Stashwick (who play beloved Star Trek characters Seven of Nine and Captain Shaw) with Ryan equipped with a Dungeons and Dragons players handbook. He shared a caption along with the snap, which reads, “Entering the Forgotten Realms. Wish her luck,” referring to Ryan.

For Star Trek fans, there’s plenty to unpack (once you get over the immense jealousy of it all). Matalas – as well as Ryan and Stashwick – has been open about wanting to make a sequel Star Trek series to Picard season 3 called Star Trek Legacy. Sadly, there’s no Star Trek Legacy release date yet as the potential series hasn’t been officially given the green light, but we can’t help assuming that this is being discussed at the DnD game, in between slaying monsters.

Secondly: why aren’t the cast playing Star Trek’s own DnD-stlye roleplaying game Star Trek Adventures? Like DnD, Star Trek Adventures allows you to create your own characters and roleplay as them within the Star Trek universe as you boldly go about exploring space. Perhaps that’s all a bit too familiar, though.

Finally, forget poker: we’re now desperate to see a game of DnD between the Star Trek The Next Generation cast, who returned to the franchise for the final season of the show. We’re sure there are plenty of Star Trek fans who’d pay a lot of money to see that.

For now, we’ll all just have to live vicariously through the fun of Matalas, Ryan, and Stashwick.

