Borg Queen’s Star Trek Picard season 3 return and fate explained

The Borg Queen returned in the Star Trek Picard season 3 finale, and here’s what you need to know. This article contains spoilers for Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10.

When you think of the best Star Trek villains – and more specifically, Jean-Luc Picard’s greatest nemeses – a few names come to mind. The semi-benevolent Q, the torturer Gul Madred, the Borg Queen, and Nagilum (okay, maybe that last one was a joke). So, it was only natural that the Borg Queen should show up to appear in Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10. This is what we know on the Borg Queen’s return and her fate.

The Borg Queen in Star Trek Picard season 3

The Borg Queen seen in Star Trek Picard season 3 is the Borg Queen seen in Star Trek First Contact. She is the Borg Queen who assimilated Jean-Luc Picard and turned him into Locutus of Borg, and who Picard defeated with the plasma coolant when he destroyed her living parts.

However, the Borg Queen survived this by absorbing the life force of her drones. She then used her connection to Jack Crusher to bring him to her in order to enact her plan for revenge in an attempt to crush the Federation once and for all.

Is the Borg Queen really dead after Star Trek Picard season 3?

It appears that the Borg Queen is well and truly dead, after Star Trek Picard season 3. The Borg cube she was residing in was entirely destroyed by the Enterprise-D, and it seems that she was the last remaining remnant of the Borg in the Alpha Quadrant.

Who is the actor for the Borg Queen in Star Trek Picard season 3?

Alice Krige reprises her role from First Contact to provide the voice performance for the Borg Queen in Star Trek Picard season 3. However, Krige wasn’t actually present during filming and Jonathan Frakes explained, “There was a body double who played the Borg and did the lines. Alice’s voice was dubbed in over the actress’ performance.”

In Picard season 2, the Borg Queen (from an alternate timeline, we should add) was portrayed brilliantly by the late Annie Wersching. This is a different Borg Queen though, so try and keep them separate.

