Star Trek: Discovery season 4 available on Pluto TV in the UK

After Star Trek: Discovery was abruptly pulled from Netflix last week, UK-based Trekkies were left wondering when and where they would be able to watch season 4 of the show. Luckily, that has now been answered and the UK will be getting season 4 sooner than anticipated.

A statement on StarTrek.com reads as follows; “To all of the International Star Trek: Discovery fans: we hear you. We love this series too. We love it for the incredible cast, the hardworking crew, the imaginative storytelling, the groundbreaking, diverse characters who bring the show to life and what it represents to so many people around the world. Star Trek has always put its fans first. We want to do the same. Therefore, during this transition, we are doing everything we can to get the new season to you as soon as possible.”

“In the United Kingdom – Pluto TV – the leading free streaming television service, will drop new episodes at 21:00 local time on the Pluto TV Sci-Fi channel each Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This will begin with the first two episodes on Friday, November 26, 2021.”

The statement continues; “In the UK and additional select countries, we are also making Season 4 available for purchase on participating digital platforms beginning Friday, November 26.”

“We too are super fans of Star Trek and incredibly proud of Discovery. We promise to give this franchise and its loyal fans all the global love and visibility it deserves in our expanding universe on Paramount Plus.”

The official synopsis for season 4 is as follows: “Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.”

In the trailer, viewable above, there is much discussion of an “anomaly” but we don’t know much beyond that yet. We’ll find out more when Star Trek season 4 begins airing on November 26 in the UK.