Squid Game star is inspired by Arya Stark from Game of Thrones

Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon says her character in the Netflix series, Kang Sae-byeok, was inspired by Arya Stark from Game of Thrones. The character, also referred to as contestant 67, was one of the highlights of the breakout TV series for the streaming service, but according to the Korean actor, it’s all thanks to the Game of Thrones character.

After the success of the Korean movie Parasite at the Oscars in 2020, the door has been opened and the Western world appears to finally be exploring foreign language movies and TV shows. The likes of Squid Game and All of us Are Dead have dominated the small screen in the last year, and both shows are set for a second season in the future.

In an interview with W Magazine, Jung Ho-yeon revealed how the historical drama series Game of Thrones helped to develop her character for Squid Game. Most notably, one Arya Stark and her tumultuous journey through Westeros was the inspiration behind the character of contestant number 67 in the Netflix show, and here’s why.

“I chose Arya Stark because I liked her whole journey, especially when she goes out to find her own life,” Jung Ho-yeon said. “She finds everything herself; she always makes her own decisions. And I like the fact that she can fight like a professional. That’s a woman who, pretty much, I want to be.”

To be fair, it’s a good comparison and there’s many similarities between Arya and Kang Sae-byeok’s fight for survival in a violent world. Sadly, only one of them made it out alive though, so we’re unlikely to see contestant 67 return for Squid Game season 2.

For more Korean action, here’s our guide to All of us Are Dead season 2. Or, for more Westeros drama, here’s the guide to the House of the Dragon release date.