All of Us Are Dead season 2 release date speculation, plot, and more

What is the All of Us Are Dead season 2 release date? The general western audience that subscribes to Netflix has never been particularly receptive to work from overseas, unless that work is from the USA. Of course, there are a few exceptions, but for the most part, TV series from Asia never really got offered the respect they deserved – but then, of course, it happened.

Squid Game exploded in popularity and took pop culture by storm, and even though it did wonders for itself, it opened the doors for upcoming South Korean Netflix series to shine through. And thus, All Of Us Are Dead lumbered onto the scene.

The coming-of-age horror series was a huge deal and after its massive success people were wondering ‘when are we getting more from All Our Friends Are Dead?’ Well, we’re definitely going to see more Nam On-jo and co, and thankfully, we might not actually be waiting all that long for their return. Here’s everything we know about the All of Us Are Dead season 2 release date.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 release date speculation

Though the first series of All of Us Are Dead only debuted earlier this year, it looks like the wheels are in motion for a second season. All Of Us Are Dead was supposedly renewed on March 21, suggesting that the streaming giant wants the second season to arrive in 2023, as reported by Small Screen.

The walking dead: Best zombie movies

Of course, there’s no official announcement regarding a second season, but the sheer amount of love for the series goes to show that it’d be a missed opportunity for Netflix to pass it up.

If the show does end up getting an official renewal, and we trust it will, then it might be worth not crossing our fingers for it to arrive early on in the year. So, who knows, maybe we’ll see All Of Us Are Dead sooner rather than later.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 plot speculation

The first season of All Of Us Are Dead ended relatively definitively, but there’s still an open box to play with in terms of the potential storytelling of All Our Friends Are Dead.

The show ended with Nam-ra revealing herself to still be a “hambie” (that’s half-zombie to the uninitiated), and mentioning that there are others like her in the world that she’s been helping. She returns to seclusion and walks away from her friends, presumably to whatever community the other hambies have created.

Ghouls! Best monster movies

It wouldn’t be too far-fetched to imagine that the next season of All Our Friends Are Dead will focus on the hambies – showing us how they live, potentially digging a little further into the politics of their ostracisation, and how they could fit into a world on the mend.

Plus, it even seems like the show’s director wants to focus more on the zombies anyway, mentioning what he wants the second season of All Our Friends Are Dead to look like in an interview.

Bump in the night: Best Netflix horror movies

“Many directions, settings and scenes were intentionally produced to expand the story into an additional season, including the introduction of the new race of zombies – immune and immortal,” director Lee Jae-kyoo told The Korean Herald. “If the first season can be seen as having presented humanity’s survival, the next season can talk about the survival of the zombies. I hope to present viewers with another season.”

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Cast speculation

None of the cast of All Of Us Are Dead have confirmed that they’ll be returning to the show (presumably because there’s no official renewal yet), but it’s probably safe to assume that the main rogue’s gallery of characters will return.

The dead won’t die: Best ghost movies

Park Ji-hoo and Park Solomon are expected to return as On-jo and Su-hyeok, as well as characters Dae-su, Ha-ri, Mi-jin, and Hyo-ryung.

Plus, if the next season is about the zombies and the hambies, Ham Ji-hun is likely to make a comeback and lead the newly focussed story.

It’s an interesting suggestion that the show could be taking a more zombie-heavy turn (even with the sheer sum of them in the first season), so if this is truly the direction that the show is looking to take, then perhaps Nam-Ra could become our new protagonist.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Trailer speculation

Sadly, it doesn’t look like we’ve got a trailer for All Of Us Are Dead Season 2, given that the show is still awaiting an official renewal.

Who’ll survive? Best thriller movies

It’s not likely that Netflix will release a trailer until a month before the season’s arrival (as that’s pretty much how Netflix like to do this sort of thing), so unless the streamer is being really sneaky about an ongoing production, we could be waiting a while for it.

Where can I watch All of us are Dead season 2?

All of Us Are Dead season 2 will be available on the streaming service Netflix. The first season is available now but if that doesn’t fill your belly check out our Netflix Codes guide to learn how to unlock more content.

If that’s not enough zombie action we have guides on both Kingdom season 3 and Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas