Zendaya and Tom Holland want to be in Spider-Verse 2

With Spider-Man: No Way Home finally swinging into theatres the current Spidey cast are going to be looking for work. Zendaya and Tom Holland know exactly what they want their next project to be as well, they want to appear in the animated movie Spider-Verse 2 alongside Miles Morales (Shameik Moore).

Speaking with Syfy Wire the pair shared their enthusiasm for the growing Spider-Verse. “Love them and I’m just waiting for the phone call. Guys, call us. Put us in your movie, we want to be in it,” Zendaya said. Holland followed up by revealing he actually had been approached to appear in the new family movie but hadn’t heard anything about it since.

“Amy [Pascal] actually asked me on the set of this movie and no one has come back to me,” Holland said, to which Zendaya replied: “Yeah, what the heck?” While Pascal’s probably got her hands full with Venom 3 and Morbius, one person working on Spider-Verse 2 was clearly keen to reach out to Holland and Zendaya.

Christopher Miller, who helped write and produce the first Spider-Verse, and is co-writing and serving as executive producer on the sequel, shared a tweet implying he was going to call Holland and Zendaya. OK, admittedly it’s just a gif of a monkey on a telephone but we’ll take it.

Spider-Verse 2, or to give it its proper title Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1), is clearly aiming to be bigger and better than its predecessor. The first teaser shows Miles reuniting Spider-Gwen (Hailee Seinfeld) and battling Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac) but that’s just the tip of the Spider-Iceberg.

According to the official synopsis Miles and his band of multiversal misfits (including a returning Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker) will face a villain more powerful than anything they’ve ever encountered. this will force Miles to recruit a whole new team of Spider-People.

So far we know Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, is joining the team but there are plenty of other alternate Spider-Men to discover. Spider-Verse 2 crawls into theatres on October 7, 2022.