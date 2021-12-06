Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 trailer sends Miles Morales through space and time

The first trailer for the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been released, and the animated movie is looking suitably mind-bending. Miles Morales takes an inter-dimensional trip in the footage while competing with another Spider-Man from an alternate universe.

Things start quiet enough – Miles (Shameik Moore), is daydreaming while listening to some music when Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) makes a sudden visit. She pokes around his room, finding some – ahem – special drawings, then encourages him to step out despite being grounded. Last thing we see is him pondering the invite before suddenly he’s in his Spider-costume, and hurtling through space and time in some dimensional tunnel or other.

He falls out in some futuristic-looking city, but he’s being followed by Spider-Man 2099, otherwise known as Miguel O’Hara, who takes them through to some very sci-fi looking highway. Miguel is voiced by Oscar Isaac, though we don’t hear him speak, and it looks like they’re fighting. However, like the previous family movie, the premise is they’ll end up playing nice to defeat a bigger evil.

The animation is incredible, per the original, moving seamlessly between different stiles across the backgrounds and characters. At the end, then, we get the title card – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).

The kids movie is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, from a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. Aside from the aforementioned, Jake Johnson’s Peter Parker is confirmed to appear, with Issa Rae’s Jessica Drew. After that, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) swings into theatres October 7, 2022. You can track his Marvel Cinematic Universe adventures in our guide to Spider-Man: No Way Home, check out our list of the best anime movies if you’d like more colours to ogle at right this second.