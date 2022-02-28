Andrew Garfield has no plans to play Spider-Man again

If we can ever believe a word that comes out of Andrew Garfield’s mouth again, he tells us that he has no plans to don the red-and-blue spandex in the near future. Poor unfortunate Garfield happened to be doing awards press tours for tick, tick…BOOM! and The Eyes of Tammy Faye shortly before Spider-Man: No Way Home came out. This led to him being plagued by questions, and having to constantly lie about his appearance in the three-way Spidey fest.

Now that the movie and the secret is out, you would think Garfield would finally get some respite, but of course that’s not the case. While attending the SAG Awards, for which he was nominated for his role as Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick…BOOM! Garfield was still asked about whether he’d be returning.

Fans are speculating about whether Garfield could return to the MCU, or if there is enough appetite for Amazing Spider-Man 3. At the awards ceremony on February 27, the actor was asked by Variety whether audiences could expect to see his Peter Parker on screen again soon. Garfield quickly revealed that he has “no plans” to play Spider-Man again.

Garfield does realise that no one has any reason to believe him now, however. He said; “No plans, that’s the truth. I mean, everyone’s gonna call me a liar for the rest of my life. I am the boy who cried wolf now.”

Considering that Garfield will be 40 next year, he is getting a little long in the tooth to be playing a high-schooler. But as we all know, the multiverse allows for multiple possibilities, such as Peter B. Parker, played by Jake Johnson in Into the Spider-Verse. This is a schlubby, divorced version of Spidey, in his 30s-40s.

While we wait to find out the fate of Spidey, you might be interested in some of the Spidey spin-offs, such as Morbius, Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web.