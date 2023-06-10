A new version of Across the Spider-Verse fixes this major problem

There’s a new version of Spider-Man sequel Across the Spider-Verse in cinemas, giving one of the most exciting new movies of the year yet another boost. As if it needed it, with so many of the best Spider-Man actors on show.

But some fans have complained about audio problems at the cinema, with many claiming that the dialogue is occasionally inaudible – especially in the opening prologue, which focuses on the back-story of Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld).

Variety reports that all prints of the movie have now been updated, in order to ensure that the sound mixing is perfectly calibrated. Audiences should now be able to hear the dialogue loud and clear.

And let’s face it, based on our Across the Spider-Verse review, you’ll want to make sure you don’t miss a second of one of the best movies of the year so far.

Writer-producer Phil Lord even made reference to the audio issues on Twitter, suggesting that viewers should enquire about the settings their multiplex is using.

Inaudible dialogue is certainly a problem that we’ve experienced across the board in recent years, with several Christopher Nolan movies – including The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar – particularly under fire for overwhelming audio mixes.

Hopefully, the new version of Across the Spider-Verse should resolve these issues and make sure the film widely considered to be one of the best animated movies in years gets the reactions it deserves.

Unfortunately, it would take more than a new print to resove the anomaly-sized plot hole we spotted in the movie. That’s one we won’t be able to see a solution to before the Spider-Verse 3 release date comes around.

