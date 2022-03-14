Kristen Stewart confirms next movie with horror movie director

Kristen Stewart is still in the midst of the awards season whirlwind, with her role as Princess Diana in Spencer having garnered her much attention – not least from the Academy. With the Oscars still two weeks away, some people are already speculating about what will be next for the Twilight and Charlie’s Angels actress.

At a recent event, someone asked Stewart what her plans are for her next movie role. Stewart responded that she was excited to be working with British director Rose Glass. “She’s such a singular visionary artist,” the actor explained, “and such a little mousy, crazy, psycho – has so much to say, is absolutely going to change stuff for us. And I’m so excited to even just know her.”

Glass’ debut feature film was horror movie Saint Maud, which starred Morfydd Clark, who will soon be seen as Galadriel in the Lord of the Rings TV show – The Rings of Power. It was nominated for two BAFTAs and won the BAFTA Cymru Award for Lead Actress, as well as three London Critics Circle Film Awards.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed if this is the film that Stewart will be starring in, Glass’ next project is said to be Love Lies Bleeding – a love story fueled by ego, desire, and the American dream (and steroids). It centres on a woman determined to be a body-building champion, who finds her life and attitude altered by the use of steroids.

Kristen Stewart found international fame in the Twilight series, but like co-star Robert Pattinson, swiftly followed this up with critically-acclaimed roles in independent drama movies. These include Clouds of Sils Maria, Still Alice, Certain Women, Personal Shopper and now Pablo Larrain’s Spencer. Stewart also recently starred in science fiction horror movie Underwater, so if Glass’ follow up to Saint Maud goes down the body horror route, K-Stew has some experience.

While we wait for more updates on this Kristen Stewart and Rose Glass collaboration, check out our guide to the best 2021 horror movies.