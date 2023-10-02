Jason Blum refuses to admit defeat on Jamie Foxx’s Spawn movie

Before we go any further, yes, there’s a Spawn movie happening starring Jamie Foxx. You’ve probably forgotten, because the project has been completely quiet for months now. Producer Jason Blum hasn’t forgotten, and he remains steadfast this thing will come together.

Foxx boarded Spawn, the new movie based on the character by Todd McFarlane, back in 2018. That was two years after McFarlane claimed he’d completed the script for what he really made sound like one of the best superhero movies ever. MCU actor Jeremy Renner joined, and things seemed to be moving.

Then, a drip feed. The production was alter due to Joker being one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019, proving that R-rated was bankable. Various dates have been pencilled in, and Blum is clear 2025 is what’ll stick: “2025 is when Spawn is going to come out,” he tells Comicbook.com. “I stand by that. I stand by that.”

Big words. But, Blum, and his company Blumhouse, have been incredibly reliable over the years. Producing many of the best horror movies of the last decade, the company has a penchant for seeing things through, the imminent Five Nights at Freddy’s release date a perfect example.

That said, Spawn’s proving a challenge for whatever reason. A number of other writers have been drafted in to work on the script, and although McFarlane did at one point express a desire to direct, he’s backed down and nobody’s in the chair just yet. 2025 isn’t all that far away, and that seems like a lot needs to happen for Spawn to make it to the big screen at all, never mind as one of the best action movies of year, which is surely the goal.

The previous adaptation, released in 1997, is one of the best ’90s movies (depending on who you ask). Michael Jai White portrayed the hero, a mercenary who gets double-crossed and left for dead, but makes a deal with the devil to lead Hell’s armies if he gets some time on Earth to see his wife. So, he’s given the Spawn suit and all the requisite powers, but eventually decides he’d rather just keep his powers.

The effects were, for the time, awesome, and something non-MCU and DCU getting so much attention is refreshing even now. Might a new iteration serve the same purpose? Jason Blum seems to think so – we’ll remain cautiosly optimistic.

Keep an eye on more caped crusading with our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and Marvel Phase 5. We have an article on The Marvels, and you see what’s happening in Gotham with our guide to the Batman 2 release date.