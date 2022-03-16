Snow White live-action remake set catches fire

The live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has had its fair share of problems on its way to production, with pandemic-related delays, and concerns about the dwarves. Now that production is underway at Pinewood Studios, Disney may have thought their troubles were behind them, but unfortunately another disaster has struck – fire.

According to photos and video shared by the Daily Mail, a fire broke out on a soundstage under a lighting rig and next to a thatched cottage which forms part of the Snow White set. The thatch can be seen catching alight in one of the photos. The set is basically a tinder box – with straw on the floor, wooden constructions and trees.

Thankfully, it appears that no has been hurt and everyone managed to evacuate safely. It looks like the sets were still being constructed, so it’s unlikely that stars such as Rachel Zegler (who plays Snow White) or Gal Gadot (who plays the Evil Queen) were in the studio at the time.

It’s not the first time that fire has disrupted filming at Pinewood Studios, as it happened on the set of Casino Royale in 2006. The studios have been the home to many huge productions, such as the Harry Potter films, 1978’s Superman, as well as Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan’s Batman films.

Marvel movies Captain America: The First Avenger and X-Men: First Class were also shot there. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently in pre-production at the studios, which are in Buckinghamshire, England.

