Sing 2 is now streaming on Netflix

The follow-up to 2016’s widely popular family movie Sing! is now streaming on Netflix. Sing 2, the animated movie musical, only doubled down on the first film’s success: becoming the highest grossing animated film during the pandemic. After being released in theatres in January 2022, the flick — which centres around a group of musically-inclined anthropomorphic animals — grossed $267 million worldwide.

In terms of theatrical earnings, it’s the only animated film in the pandemic era to break $100 million, and even beat out some of the most popular Disney and Pixar movies of recent years. For instance, Encanto only grossed $93 million, while Onward is sitting at $61 million.

Director and writer Garth Jennings return in Sing 2 along with several members of the voice cast from the first film, including Matthew McConaughey, Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson and Reese Witherspoon. The sequel also introduces several new cast members including musicians Pharrell Williams, Halsey and Bono. In it’s UK opening weekend in January, Sing 2 soared to the top of the box office, being beaten out only by Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The official synopsis for Sing 2 reads, “Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world.”

“There’s just one hitch — he has to find and persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster’s dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.”

In order to watch Sing 2 along with the first movie, you’ll need to subscribe to the streaming service.