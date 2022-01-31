Sing 2 becomes highest grossing animated movie in pandemic

Sing 2, the adorable animated movie about anamorphic animals singing their hearts out, is now a box office hit. Directed by Garth Jennings, the musical hit UK theatres on January 28 2022, and has since earned an impressive $267 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing animated movie released since the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic rocked the world in 2020.

Over its UK opening weekend, the family movie managed to dominate the box office, being beaten only by the MCU hit Spider-Man: No Way Home. Its massive earnings have now managed to beat Disney and Pixar heavy hitters, such as Encanto, which is sitting at $93 million, and Onward, which has currently grossed over $61 million. In fact, Sing 2 is the only animated feature that has managed to break the $100 million milestone in pandemic times. The last film that fans saw surpassing that figure was the 2019 Disney movie Frozen II, which earned $1.450 billion worldwide.

Written and directed by Jennings, Sing 2 follows optimistic koala Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) and his group of animal musicians. The film has been met with mostly positive reviews holding a 69% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 98% audience rating. With its bright animation and feel-good atmosphere, it is easy to understand why Sing 2 is so appealing, even if TikTok hates one of its leading characters – Meena, the elephant.

The official synopsis for Sing 2 reads: “The new chapter in Illumination’s smash animated franchise returns with big dreams, and spectacular hit songs as can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet …in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star—played by legendary music icon Bono, making his animated film debut—to join them.”

Although Sing 2 has achieved a massive milestone in pandemic box-office standards, it is still far behind the financial success of the first Sing movie, released in 2016. Its predecessor earned a whopping $634 million worldwide, highlighting the massive effects that Covid-19 has truly had on the industry and studio’s earnings during the pandemic.

Only time will tell if Sing 2 will manage to continue this wave of success and match its predecessor’s numbers. Stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, why not check out our list of the best adventure movies of all time.