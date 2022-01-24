How to watch Sing 2 – can I stream Taron Egerton’s new movie?

How can you watch Sing 2? The follow up to the 2016 family movie Sing includes the return of everyone’s favourite all-singing, all-dancing animals as they prepare to perform their hearts out at the entertainment capital of the world.

Garth Jennings — whose other directing credits include adventure movies like Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy — has returned to direct the animated movie sequel while several voice actors from the first film — including Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson and Reese Witherspoon are also returning. New cast additions for the follow-up movie musical include Pharrell Williams, Halsey and Bono. Sing 2 will take place a month after the events of the first film, which saw Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) successfully save his theatre from closure after a last-ditch singing competition launched a group of talented humanoid animals to stardom.

In Sing 2, Buster pitches a show to entertainment hub Redshore City, but forgot to mention that one of the stars of his show — retired rockstar Clay Calloway (Bono) — hasn’t actually agreed to take part… So, it’s a race against time to prepare for the show of a lifetime while trying to coax Calloway out of a 15-year slump.

WHERE CAN YOU WATCH SING 2?

Sing 2 is set for a theatrical release in the UK on 28 January, 2022. This is over a month after the family movie’s theatrical run in the US, as it was released in theatres over there on December 22, 2021.

CAN I STREAM SING 2?

If movie theatres are less your speed (or you just want to sing along without judgement), there are a variety of streaming services you can choose from in order to watch Sing 2 from the comfort of your own home. According to the film’s official website, the movie is already available to rent on demand from services like Amazon Prime, YouTube, Apple TV, VUDU, and Xfinity.

Unfortunately, Sing 2 is unavailable to stream on other major services like Netflix, Disney Plus or HBO Max — but if you are interested in musical movies on those platforms, why not start with Encanto? The animated feature includes already-hit songs like We Don’t Talk About Bruno, and is available to stream on Disney Plus.